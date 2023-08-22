DENVER (KDVR) — With mostly sunny skies and another light southerly wind, temperatures will climb into the 90s once again on Tuesday in the Denver weather forecast.

Heat advisories are in effect from noon until 8 p.m. in the counties below as highs may get into the very low 100s.

Pinpoint Weather: Heat advisories on Aug. 22.

Weather today: Hot and sunny

After record-breaking heat was recorded on Monday, Denver will continue to have high temperatures across the Front Range. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 90s with mostly sunny skies.

Denver will also see a light breeze increasing through the afternoon and evening hours. Spotty afternoon and evening showers are possible.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on Aug. 22.

Weather tonight: Warm and breezy

The brisk winds will linger overnight, keeping lows warm and above average in the upper 60s. Skies are mostly clear with a few passing clouds.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on Aug. 22.

Looking ahead: End of week rain, cooler temps

The heat sticks around on Wednesday with highs returning to the lower 90s with mostly sunny skies.

There could be some extra clouds and a small chance for a spotty afternoon shower on Thursday with highs staying in the low 90s.

Rain chances are here on Friday with showers and storms through the afternoon and overnight hours. Highs on Friday are also cooler, only making it to the upper 70s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Aug. 22.

Rain chances and cooler temperatures linger on Saturday as highs hover around 80 degrees with cloudy skies.

More sunshine is back Sunday, but we could see a late-day shower with highs in the middle 80s.

Monday kicks off the next workweek with highs in the mid-80s, partly cloudy skies, and late showers.