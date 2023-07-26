DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures along the Font Range will be in the lower 90s Wednesday, with isolated storms in the afternoon and evening in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Hot and stormy

Partly to mostly sunny skies will be over Denver for the first half of the day Wednesday before some afternoon storms fire up.

High temperatures will top out in the middle to lower 90s with an afternoon breeze. Storms will push into the plains this evening.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on July 26.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy, warm

Winds will begin to slow overnight with some clouds sticking around. Low temperatures will dip into the middle 60s, keeping the Front Range above average for this time of year.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on July 26.

Looking ahead: Storm chances continue

The above-average temperatures will stay through the rest of the week with highs in the lower to middle 90s on Thursday and Friday.

Storms are possible through the end of the week and will be focused on the early to mid-afternoon hours along Interstate 25 and pushing out into the plains in the evening.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on July 26.

The weekend is still warm with highs in the lower 90s with better chances for afternoon storms.

Monday kicks off the next workweek with highs at 90 degrees. Storm chances remain in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday with better chances for heavy downpours.

Highs will finally get back into the upper 80s on Tuesday.