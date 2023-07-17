DENVER (KDVR) — Monday will be a hot one along the Front Range with highs nearing the triple digits and mostly sunny skies in the Denver weather forecast.

A heat advisory is in effect along Interstate 25 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. as temperatures climb. Time outside should be limited.

Pinpoint Weather: Advisories on July 17.

Weather today: Hot and sunny

Denver will see plenty of sunshine Monday, helping highs climb to the upper 90s. Winds could pick up a little in the evening hours with slow cooling in the early overnight hours.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on July 17.

Weather tonight: Still warm

Overnight lows will be mild in the upper 60s with a slowing wind and partly cloudy skies.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on July 17.

Looking ahead: Storms and slow cooling

Tuesday will still be hot with highs near the seasonal average in the middle 60s. Sunny skies are expected with a small chance for an afternoon shower.

Wednesday is back into the upper 80s with the chance for a storm during the second half of the day.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast in Denver on July 17.

Thursday has the best chance for some storms in the afternoon and evening. Highs Thursday are in the middle 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Temperatures stay in the middle 80s on Friday with small storm chances and afternoon sunshine. The weekend looks comfortable with highs in the middle to upper 80s and mostly sunny skies.