DENVER (KDVR) — It is a snowy start this morning with a chilly, gusty day ahead.

The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day that will last until 9 a.m. due to snow and slick travel on Monday.

The biggest impact will be for the northeastern plains, where winter weather advisories are in effect through 6 p.m. Monday along Interstate 76.

Weather today: Snow showers and chilly

Expect light snow showers around the metro with heavier activity to the north and northeast, which will create some travel issues.

Snowfall totals will be around an inch or so in Denver, mainly on grassy elevated surfaces. Areas with winter weather advisories will see 3-6 inches of snow with wind gusts up to 40 mph.

Snow will taper off through the afternoon and evening, but temperatures will be chilly with a gusty north wind.

Looking ahead: Dry, warming trend through Thursday

Sunshine and warmer weather will move in Tuesday through Thursday, with highs in the 50s and 60s.

The next chance for snow showers will move in Thursday night into Friday, then it will be nice and dry for the weekend.