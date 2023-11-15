DENVER (KDVR) — As the middle of the week arrives, the Denver weather forecast has a mix of sun, clouds and comfy highs in the upper 60s on Wednesday before possible showers on Thursday.

Weather today: Partly cloudy

The Front Range could see a few extra clouds on Wednesday, with decent pockets of sunshine.

High temperatures return to the upper 60s with a few spots nearing 70 degrees.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on Nov. 15

Weather tonight: Extra clouds

Partly cloudy skies stick around Wednesday night as winds stay light. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 30s with a few areas around the metro dipping into the low 30s.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on Nov. 15

Looking ahead: Slow cooling and showers

Clouds slowly build through Thursday, as light snow falls in the high country. Highs are in the middle 60s with the chance for an evening rain shower along the Front Range and Eastern Plains.

Sunny skies are back by Friday afternoon with above-average highs in the low 60s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Nov. 15

The start of the weekend looks nice with highs in the lower 60s and mainly sunny skies.

Clouds build through Sunday with snow falling in the higher elevations and late-day rain in the metro. Highs on Sunday are in the upper 50s with a brisk wind.

Rain can swap over to snow Sunday night, but the system wraps up early on Monday with clearing skies.

Highs are chilly on Monday in the upper 40s. Sunshine is back for Tuesday with more seasonal highs in the middle 50s.