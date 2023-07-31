DENVER (KDVR) — The Mile High City will see some sunshine on Monday, allowing highs to reach 90 degrees. Heavy rain and storms push in this evening in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Heavy evening rain

After some morning clouds, the city will see some sunshine in the afternoon as highs climb to the 90-degree mark.

Storms fire up in the high country this afternoon and will push across the Front Range in the early evening hours.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on July 31.

These can be slow-moving storms and flooding could be an issue, so a flood watch is in effect from 4 p.m. until midnight.

Pinpoint Weather: Flood watch on July 31.

Weather tonight: Clearing rain and clouds

Showers and storms will exit out across the plains later Monday night with slow-clearing skies. Winds will be lighter as temperatures dip into the lower 60s.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on July 31.

Looking ahead: More rain chances and cooler

Temperatures will finally dip below 90 degrees on Tuesday with afternoon and evening storms. Rain chances increase through the middle of the week with some monsoon moisture.

High temperatures on Wednesday make it to the middle 80s with extra clouds.

Thursday also has decent afternoon and evening storms with below-average highs in the middle 80s.

Friday finishes off the workweek with smaller chances for storms and mild highs in the middle 80s.

The weekend ahead will have even cooler highs in the lower 70s and more sunshine. Storm chances are in the forecast Saturday and Sunday, but are much lower than this week.