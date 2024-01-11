DENVER (KDVR) — Light snow will linger over the mountains on Thursday, with the metro getting a small amount of flakes. Temperatures will gradually get cooler through the afternoon in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Cool with light snow

Snow showers linger over the central mountains on Thursday, with a shot in the metro in the late morning hours.

Winds will be brisk by the afternoon as temperatures slowly drop to the 20s.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on Jan. 11

Weather tonight: Clear skies and chilly

Skies will be clear by Thursday night along the Front Range and plains with lighter winds. Overnight lows are chilly, as Denver dips into the single digits.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight lows on Jan. 11

Looking ahead: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day due to frigid temps, snow

Friday will see partly to mainly sunny skies with below-average highs in the middle 30s. Winds will be breezy on Friday, keeping wind chills below 20 degrees during the afternoon.

Snow moves in again late Friday and will linger into most of Saturday in the Front Range. Snow showers will linger from Friday through Monday for the high country.

Saturday, Sunday and Monday have been upgraded to Pinpoint Weather Alert Days.

Saturday will be cold and snowy with highs in the upper teens. Winter storm watches will most likely turn into warnings, but they will be in effect from late Thursday night through the weekend.

Pinpoint Weather: Weekend advisories for Jan. 11-14 Pinpoint Weather: What to expect for frigid weekend from Jan. 11-14

Sunday will still have some light snow falling, but minimal accumulation is expected. Temperatures on Sunday will be frigid with highs in the upper single digits with negatives for lows.

Snowfall totals through the weekend look to be between 3-4 inches in the metro with a few mountain towns nearing 2 feet.

Pinpoint Weather: Snow totals by Jan. 14

Monday could see an early flurry in the metro, and temperatures remain cold in the middle teens for highs.

Wind chill values can stay below zero from Friday night through Tuesday morning.

Tuesday brings back mainly sunny skies with mild highs in the upper 30s. Denver will hit 40 degrees by Wednesday afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.