DENVER (KDVR) — Cloudy skies will linger all day Monday with a few spotty showers and flurries falling in the morning. Winds will be breezy by the afternoon with below-average highs in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Cloudy and breezy afternoon

Denver will see mainly cloudy skies most of Monday with below-average highs in the middle 40s.

There is a chance for the Front Range and the high country to see some morning showers and light snow. Winds pick up through the afternoon out of the north at 15-25+ mph.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on Nov. 20

Weather tonight: Slow clearing

Early clouds will gradually clear Monday night as lows dip to seasonal temperatures in the upper 20s. The brisk wind from the day will decrease overnight, becoming light out of the southwest.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on Nov. 20

Looking ahead: Mild midweek, Friday snow

Tuesday brings back mainly sunny skies to the forecast with seasonal highs in the lower 50s.

Wednesday is the pick of the week with a mix of sun and clouds, and mild highs in the middle 60s.

Thanksgiving Day looks to be mild with below-average highs in the middle 40s and partly to mainly sunny skies.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Nov. 20

Friday will bring a big change with light snow starting in the morning and cool highs in the lower 30s. Snow sticks around through most of Friday and should taper off into Saturday morning.

The cooler temperatures linger on Saturday afternoon with partly cloudy skies. Sunday is still below average in the upper 30s with a mix of sun and clouds.