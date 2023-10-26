DENVER (KDVR) — Thursday will bring a mix of sun and clouds across the Front Range with seasonal highs before freezing temperatures and snow arrive for the weekend in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Partly sunny, late mountain snow

Extra clouds linger over Denver and the Front Range on Thursday, with a breeze picking up through the afternoon. Highs in Denver will be seasonal in the lower 60s as a cold front pushes into the mountains.

Snow and rain are expected in the high country during the afternoon and evening hours.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on Oct. 26

Weather tonight: Extra clouds and freezing temperatures

The partly cloudy skies and brisk winds linger through the overnight hours. Temperatures will dip just below freezing in Denver Thursday night, ending up in the upper 20s by Friday morning.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on Oct. 26

Looking ahead: Big weekend cooldown with snow

Friday will be mostly dry with cooler highs in the lower 50s. Clouds clear through the midday hours, before another system starts to move into the mountains late Friday night.

That system will bring some snow to the higher elevations by Friday night, and the metro will see extra clouds.

Pinpoint Weather: Confidence meter for the weekend storm on Oct. 26

Saturday in Denver will be cold with highs in the low 40s. There will be cloudy skies and some rain and snow showers.

Snow lingers overnight and wraps up Sunday morning with much cooler temperatures. Highs on Sunday will only be in the low 30s with partial clearing through the afternoon.

Sunday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day with most of the state waking up to snow. Temperatures will stay at or below freezing throughout the day.

Details on Front Range totals should be more defined as the weekend gets closer.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Oct. 26

Denver will also have hard freezes overnight this weekend as temperatures dip into the upper teens.

Monday brings back some sunshine into the metro with cool highs in the middle 40s. Tuesday has a few clouds with highs staying in the 40s. Wednesday keeps the partly cloudy skies and below-average highs in the upper 50s.