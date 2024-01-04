DENVER (KDVR) — Light snow showers are possible across most of the state on Thursday, but the city will mainly see cloudy skies and cooler temperatures in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Light evening snow

Denver and the Front Range will see mainly cloudy skies on Thursday with below-average highs in the upper 30s.

Snow will mostly fall across the southern half of the state, with winter weather advisories in effect until late Thursday night or early Friday morning.

Denver could see some evening snow showers, but there won’t be much accumulation.

Weather tonight: Snow wraps up

Snow showers taper off through midnight with maybe a half inch of snow accumulation in the metro. Other spots across the Front Range and Eastern Plains could see 1-2 inches.

Cloudy skies stick around through the night with lows in the lower 30s.

Looking ahead: More snow chances

Friday will also be mainly cloudy in Denver with light snow in the mountains.

Denver gets a quick shot of snow in the late evening hours with another half inch to an inch excepted. Highs on Friday will be in the low 40s.

Snowfall totals aren’t the highest across the state with this system, but the extra moisture is appreciated.

The weekend kicks off with partial clearing along the Front Range and into the plains, with highs in the upper 30s. Snow showers continue late Saturday in the high country with cooler afternoon temps in the 20s.

Metro highs will be cool in the middle 30s on Sunday with increasing clouds and late snow chances in the city.

Monday brings snow back to the metro with cold highs in the upper 20s. This system looks to have more of an impact on the metro with a few inches of snow.

Sunshine is back for Tuesday with just below-average highs in the low 40s. Extra clouds move back in on Wednesday with highs in the low 40s.