DENVER (KDVR) — A cold front will pass through the state on Tuesday, bringing extra clouds and a light breeze. Temperatures will take a dip as highs will be around the 70-degree mark in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Partly cloudy

There is the chance for an early shower or even a flurry early Tuesday, but those chances will be mostly in the high country.

Clouds will linger through the second half of the day as highs are cooler around the 70-degree mark in Denver. Winds will become brisk in the afternoon at 10-15 mph.

Weather tonight: Gradual clearing

Clouds are slow to exit the state Tuesday night as winds get slower. Overnight lows are close to seasonal averages in the lower 40s.

Looking ahead: Dry and cooler before weekend warmup

Mostly sunny skies are back on Wednesday afternoon with below-average highs in the upper 60s.

Thursday keeps the abundant sunshine through the afternoon as temperatures stay in the middle 60s.

Denver finishes off the workweek with partly cloudy skies and chilly highs in the lower 60s.

The weekend starts off with some comfortable highs in the lower 70s and mostly sunny skies.

Sunday is even warmer as temps head into the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine. Mostly sunny skies start the next workweek with mild highs in the upper 70s.