DENVER (KDVR) — The workweek will finish off with gradual clearing skies and a chilly afternoon as highs stay in the upper 50s in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Chilly and cloudy

A boundary moves in from the north on Friday, adding clouds for the first half of the day.

Even with some afternoon sunshine, high temperatures will remain below average in the upper 50s.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on Oct. 6

Weather tonight: Freeze warning, frost advisory

Skies will be clearer overnight with light winds across the Front Range.

Low temperatures on Friday night will dip into the mid-30s in the metro with freezing conditions across the plains.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on Oct. 6

There are frost advisories along the Front Range from midnight Friday night through 9 a.m. Saturday. The Eastern Plains also have a freeze warning in effect from midnight through 9 a.m. Saturday.

Pinpoint Weather: Frost and freeze advisories across the state on Oct. 6

Looking ahead: Nice weekend, rain next week

Saturday kicks off the weekend with more sunshine and seasonal temperatures in the low 70s. Sunday is even warmer, hitting the upper 70s for the Broncos game.

The next workweek begins with mostly sunny skies and comfortable highs in the upper 70s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Oct. 6

Tuesday is also dry and sunny with above average highs in the upper 70s.

Clouds build in on Wednesday morning with possible showers in the afternoon. Highs are cooler in the upper 60s with light winds.

Rain chances are much better on Thursday with clouds skies and highs in the upper 50s.