DENVER (KDVR) — Friday will be cool with some sunshine and highs in the 50s before snow and freezing temperatures arrive for the weekend in the Denver weather forecast.

A winter storm watch has been issued for Denver and communities west into the foothills from Saturday morning through Sunday morning. Communities above 9,000 feet are now under a winter storm warning, which is outlined below.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of the eastern plains.

Weather today: Cooler and partly sunny

Denver will finish off the workweek with a mix of sun and clouds that will last through the afternoon. Winds will be fairly light with below-average highs in the lower 50s.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on Oct. 27

Weather tonight: Mountain snow arrives

Clouds build into the Front Range Friday night as Denver dips below freezing again.

Snow and rain move into the western half of the state and will push into the Front Range early Saturday morning.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on Oct. 27

Looking ahead: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day weekend due to cold and snow

Saturday starts off the weekend with a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day with a quick round of some light snow in the metro in the morning hours. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 30s.

The clouds linger but the snow could have a quick breakthrough during the midday hours.

Snow sticks around the high country through Saturday, and the Front Range will have snow moving back in by the afternoon.

Snow sticks around all night and into Sunday morning. It should finally wrap up by midday Sunday. Sunday is also a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day. Denver keeps the clouds through the afternoon with highs around the 30-degree mark.

There is a winter storm warning in the high country lasting until noon on Sunday with 8 to 24 inches of snow and gusts up to 35 mph.

Denver and the Front Range could see 2-5 inches of accumulation, with a little at the base of the foothills.

Pinpoint Weather: Snow totals by Oct. 29

Sunday night into Monday morning will be another hard freeze as Denver dips into the low teens.

Monday brings back some sunshine through the afternoon with cool highs in the low 40s.

Halloween is still cool with highs in the upper 40s with partly to mostly sunny skies.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Oct. 27

Wednesday is a little warmer as there is more sunshine and highs in the upper 50s. Denver will hit 60 degrees on Thursday with sunny skies.