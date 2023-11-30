DENVER (KDVR) — Clouds push across most of Colorado on Thursday with much cooler highs in the upper 30s in the Denver weather forecast. Snow will then push into the western side of the state later in the night and linger into the weekend with a few different systems.

Weather today: Cloudy and cool

Clouds continue to increase through Thursday morning and last through the afternoon. Even with a few pockets of sunshine, highs will only make it into the upper 30s.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on Nov. 30

Weather tonight: Mountain snow, cloudy skies

The cloudy skies over Colorado will stick around Thursday night as light snow pushes into the high country.

Temperatures in the metro will dip into the low 20s with light winds.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on Nov. 30

A winter weather advisory starts in the mountains at 5 p.m. Thursday and ends Friday at 11 p.m. The advisory could be extended if more snow falls into the weekend.

Pinpoint Weather: Winter weather advisory on Nov. 30

Looking ahead: A few flurries, slow warming

Light snow continues to fall in the high country on Friday with cloudy skies across the state. Denver has highs in the upper 30s with the possibility of a few flurries.

Saturday has more pockets of sunshine, but clouds linger with highs in the middle 40s.

Pinpoint Weather: Colorado snow totals through Dec. 3

Another round of flurries is possible on Sunday as highs are in the upper 40s. Snow will wrap up in the high country later on Sunday with a decent amount of accumulation in some mountain towns.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Nov. 30

Monday brings back partly cloudy skies with above-average highs in the middle 50s.

Tuesday should also see a mix of sun and clouds with comfy highs in the mid-50s. Wednesday brings back sunny skies and highs in the lower 60s.