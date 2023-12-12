DENVER (KDVR) — Cloudy skies move in across Colorado on Tuesday with cooler but more seasonal temperatures. Snow chances move in on Wednesday in the Denver weather forecast. However, they mostly focus on southern Colorado.

Weather today: Cloudy and cooler

Mainly cloudy skies will be across the state Tuesday with cooler temperatures. Highs around 40 degrees are very close to seasonal averages as winds stay light.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on Dec. 12

Weather tonight: Possible flurry

Denver will see a light breeze pick up early Tuesday night as cloudy skies stick around. Lows will dip into the middle 20s with a possible flurry in the metro before sunrise.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on Dec. 12

Looking ahead: Warming into the weekend

Better chances for snow are in the southern half of the state on Wednesday. The chances are focused from mid-morning through the early evening hours.

Denver may end up with a half inch of snow with decent melting, but the Palmer Divide and the southern plains could pick up 1-3 inches.

Highs on Wednesday will be cool in the low 40s with cloudy skies.

Pinpoint Weather: Snow totals by Dec. 13

Thursday brings back some sunshine to the forecast with mild highs in the middle 40s.

Friday rounds out the workweek with partly to mainly sunny skies and mild highs around the 50-degree mark.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Dec. 12

Denver will get warmer for the weekend with plenty of sunshine and highs in the middle 50s. Monday looks decent to start next week with highs in the upper 50s and sunny skies.