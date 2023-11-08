DENVER (KDVR) — Highs along the Front Range Wednesday will be about 30 degrees cooler than Tuesday in the Denver weather forecast. Snow will fall along Interstate 70 throughout the day, and Denver could see light snow overnight.

Weather today: Cooler with snow moving in

Light snow will stick around the I-70 corridor and along the foothills Wednesday. Cloudy skies linger over the metro with much cooler temperatures in the middle 40s.

In the afternoon, the Palmer Divide could see some light snow, while rain could fall in the metro. There could be a switch to snow in the metro around 10 p.m.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on Nov. 8

A winter weather advisory is along the foothills from 6 p.m. through midnight Wednesday night. Accumulation of 4-10 inches of snow will make for some slick roads.

Pinpoint Weather: Winter weather advisories on Nov. 8

Weather tonight: Light metro snow

Light snow is possible in the metro after 10 p.m. Wednesday, but it looks to wrap up by 3 a.m. Thursday morning with slow clearing skies. Lows will end up in the upper 20s Wednesday night with a slowing wind.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on Nov. 8

The Denver metro will mostly see a dusting of snow with an inch or two along the Palmer Divide. The foothills could see 4-10 inches of snow with this system.

Pinpoint Weather: Snowfall totals by Nov. 9

Looking ahead: Cooler end of the week, weekend warmup

Sunshine is back on Thursday afternoon with cooler highs staying around the 50-degree mark.

Friday keeps the mainly sunny skies around in the afternoon as temperatures are in the middle 50s.

The weekend begins with partly cloudy skies and seasonal highs in the upper 50s. Sunday looks great with mainly sunny skies and mild highs in the lower 60s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Nov. 8

Monday kicks off the next workweek with a mix of sun, clouds and highs in the middle 60s. Tuesday is back to abundant sunshine as temperatures stay above average in the middle 60s.