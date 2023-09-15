DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will start off cool and wet on Friday ahead of clearing and a warming trend this weekend.

Weather tomorrow: Rain early, cooler day

It’s a soggy end to the workweek.

However, morning showers will start to clear from north to south as we head into the afternoon. This will be followed by clearing clouds in the afternoon and evening.

Because of the clouds and showers, high temperatures will only reach the mid-60s on Friday, which is 10-15 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily highs on Sept. 15.

Weather tonight: Clearing, cool

Cloud cover will continue to clear overnight on Friday. Temperatures will stay cool and fall to the mid-40s, which is about 5 degrees cooler than normal.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight lows on Sept. 15.

Looking ahead: Warm and dry weekend ahead

Just in time for the weekend, dry and warmer weather moves into the forecast.

Sunshine will help temperatures climb into the mid to upper 70s on Saturday, and then the lower 80s on Sunday.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Sept. 15 in Denver.

Sunshine and low 80s stick around for the start of next week. Another chance for showers will move in by the end of the week.