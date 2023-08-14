DENVER (KDVR) — The workweek begins with comfortable temperatures in the upper 70s and mainly sunny skies along the Front Range in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: One more pleasant day

Even with mostly sunny skies Monday afternoon, temperatures will remain mild and below average in the upper 70s. Winds stay light through the day.

Monday will be the nicest day this week before temperatures warm back up into the 90s.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on Aug. 14.

Weather tonight: Skies stay clear

The clear skies stick around overnight Monday with light winds. Low temperatures will dip below average into the middle 50s.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on Aug. 14.

Looking ahead: 90s make a return

High temperatures on Tuesday are back in the low 90s with abundant sunshine.

Even more heat is here for Wednesday with highs in the middle 90s and sunny skies.

Thursday is still warm in the low 90s with plenty of sunshine, and Friday is back to the middle 90s with a few extra clouds and the chance for a spotty storm.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Aug. 14.

Denver starts out the weekend with highs around the 90-degree mark and a small chance for an afternoon storm.

Sunday looks to be drier with just above-average highs in the upper 80s and partly sunny skies.