DENVER (KDVR) — The workweek begins with abundant sunshine, which will bring warm temperatures before the rain cools things off at the end of the week in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Lots of sunshine

Denver and the rest of Colorado will have plenty of sunshine on Monday afternoon, helping highs along the Front Range reach into the upper 70s.

Weather tonight: Clear and cool

The clear skies will stick around overnight with a few passing clouds. Low temperatures will dip into the lower 40s, keeping Denver seasonal.

Looking ahead: Thursday rain and cool down

The mild weather is back again on Tuesday afternoon, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s.

Wednesday starts off with sunny skies, but clouds will increase throughout the day. Highs are comfy in the middle 70s with rain moving in overnight.

Showers move in overnight and linger through most of Thursday. The rain will bring in cooler temperatures as highs struggle to get out of the upper 50s.

The much-needed rain will wrap up before sunrise Friday with clouds slowly clearing through the afternoon. Highs on Friday are cooler in the middle 50s.

The weekend to follow will see temperatures climb to the 60s with partly cloudy skies.