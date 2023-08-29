DENVER (KDVR) — Seasonal and pleasant temperatures are in the Denver weather forecast for Tuesday afternoon as a majority of the state will see mostly sunny skies.

Weather today: Plenty of sunshine

The Front Range will have abundant sunshine on Tuesday, helping temperatures get back into the middle 80s.

Winds will be light through the afternoon, making it a pleasant day. So, make sure to get outside and enjoy the late-summer warmth.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on Aug. 29.

Weather tonight: Clear skies

Skies will stay clear Tuesday night as lows dip into the upper 50s. The Front Range could see a light breeze pick up out of the south at 5-15 mph.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on Aug. 29.

Looking ahead: Warming up and end-of-week shower

The middle of the week stays dry with mostly sunny skies. Highs return to the low 90s on Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures stay in the low 90s on Thursday afternoon with plenty of sunshine.

By Friday afternoon, Denver could see some spotty showers and storms after temperatures hit the low 90s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Aug. 29.

The weekend looks mild with highs around the 90-degree mark and a small chance for a late-day storm.

Sunday finishes off the weekend with highs in the upper 80s, partly cloudy skies, and a small chance for a shower.

Denver will stay in the upper 80s on Monday afternoon with a small round of showers and storms.