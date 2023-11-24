DENVER (KDVR) — Denver weather will stay cold with light snow showers into the start of the weekend.

Winter weather advisories continue until Saturday for areas that will continue to see slick roads and new snowfall leading to difficult travel.

Weather tonight: Cold, light snow

Friday night, there will be a few more light snow showers. Temperatures will stay cold, falling to the teens and single digits. When you factor in the breeze though, it could feel closer to zero at times early Saturday morning.

Weather tomorrow: Snow ending, cold

Saturday, snow showers will taper off.

Colorado will be left with cold, below-freezing temperatures, only reaching a high in the mid-20s in the metro, which is much more typical for lows this time of year than highs.

Looking ahead: Sunshine, slow warming trend

Sunday, sunshine returns to the forecast. Temperatures will stay chilly for the Broncos game, and just reach a high of around 40 degrees by kickoff.

Sunshine stays in the forecast and will contribute to a slight warming trend.

Temperatures will stay below normal on Monday, only reaching a high in the mid-40s, followed by more seasonal temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday.