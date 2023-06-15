DENVER (KDVR) — Extra clouds will stick around the Front Range Thursday, with early afternoon showers and storms that will push out into the plains this evening in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: More storm chances

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be across the metro Thursday with storms popping up over the foothills in the early afternoon.

Storms can move across the Front Range by mid-afternoon as highs hit the low 70s. Storms will push across the plains this evening.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on June 15.

Weather tonight: Clouds linger

Showers wrap up before midnight with extra clouds staying over the state. Temperatures will be close to seasonal in the low 50s.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on June 15.

Looking ahead: A few storms, then drying out

Friday has a good chance for some afternoon storms that could be strong. Highs are below average in the middle 60s with gusty winds.

Saturday also has chances for early afternoon storms with below-average highs in the low 70s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast on June 15

Sunday looks great for Father’s Day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.

Denver remains dry through the start of the workweek with warmer weather. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will top out in the middle 80s. Wednesday has a few extra clouds, which means highs will stay in the low 80s.