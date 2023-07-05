DENVER (KDVR) — Cloudy skies stick around for most of Wednesday in the Denver weather forecast. Highs will be below average in the upper 60s with scattered showers.

Weather today: Cooler with showers

Most of Denver and the Front Range will have cloudy skies Wednesday with cooler highs in the upper 60s.

Showers from the morning will clear, but more rain chances are back for the late afternoon and early evening.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on June 5.

Weather tonight: Clouds linger

The rain will clear after sunset Wednesday night with cloudy skies staying in the forecast. Lows will dip to the mid-50s with lighter winds and some partial clearing early Thursday morning.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on July 5.

Looking ahead: More rain and warming up

Thursday is warmer, but below average in the low 80s with partly sunny skies and some afternoon storms.

Friday is very similar to Thursday with low 80s, sunshine, and spotty storms. Saturday begins the weekend with sunny skies and afternoon storms.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast on July 5 in Denver.

Highs are in the low 80s Saturday and the middle 80s Sunday. Sunday looks great with mostly sunny skies.

Monday starts the next week with seasonal highs in the upper 80s and sunny skies. Mostly sunny skies are here on Tuesday with highs in the low 90s.