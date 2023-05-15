DENVER (KDVR) — Extra clouds stick around on Monday for the Front Range with below-average temperatures and the chance for an afternoon shower in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Overcast with a late shower

Cloudy skies will be over the metro area Monday with below-average highs in the middle 60s.

Showers will pop up in the afternoon in the high country and they can move into the Front range in the early evening hours.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on May 15.

Weather tonight: Slow clearing

The extra clouds will exit the area Monday night with light winds. Overnight lows will be comfy and seasonal in the middle 40s.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on May 15.

Looking ahead: Warmer with scattered showers

Tuesday is back to the middle 70s with more sunshine in the forecast. Evening showers are possible with an isolated thunderstorm.

Wednesday is looking very similar with partly cloudy skies, highs in the 70s, and afternoon storm chances.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast in Denver on May 15.

Thursday is the best chance for showers and storms over the Front Range with seasonal highs near 70 degrees.

Friday finishes the workweek with highs in the middle 60s and partly cloudy skies.

Saturday is back to seasonal highs in the low 70s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Sunday warms up into the upper 70s with partly cloudy skies and the chance for a late-day shower or storm.