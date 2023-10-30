DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will remain dry and cool to start the workweek. There will be plenty of sunshine, which will help melt some of the snow.

Weather today: Sunny and cool

It will be a chilly but clear start to the workweek. Temperatures on Monday morning started out in the lower teens and even in the single digits for some.

Keep those winter jackets handy for the rest of Monday, you will certainly need them. Highs will only be in the upper 30s nearing 40 degrees.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on Oct. 30

Weather tonight: Cold again

Temperatures will be cold yet again on Monday evening, so keep those heaters running.

Lows drop down into the middle to upper teens under mostly clear skies. This will be followed by warmer high temperatures in the middle to lower 40s on Tuesday.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight lows on Oct. 30

Looking ahead: Sunshine for rest of week

Tuesday brings clear skies and a cold start to the day, but sunshine will slowly warm Denver up into the middle to lower 40s. That will likely be the last of the 40s for this week as highs max out into the 50s and even into the 60s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Oct. 30

Milder and more seasonal conditions will stick around through the end of the week and into next weekend.