DENVER (KDVR) — Snow showers continue to impact the higher elevations through Friday with a possible flurry in the metro. High temperatures will be cooler in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Mountain snow showers

Cloudy skies will continue across most of the state Friday with below-average highs in the Front Range.

Snow showers will continue in the higher elevations with winter weather advisories issued for areas south of Interstate 70 until 11 p.m. Friday.

Pinpoint Weather: Winter weather advisories on Dec. 1

Denver will only see highs near the 40-degree mark on Friday, with the chance to see some flurries south of the city this afternoon.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on Dec. 1

Weather tonight: Cool, cloudy, and snow continues

Light snow showers stick around the mountains overnight Friday with cloudy skies. Lows in Denver dip to the lower 20s with cloudy skies.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight lows on Dec. 1

Looking ahead: Weekend mountain snow then warming

Cloudy skies and snow showers continue as another system moves into the mountains for the weekend. This system will impact the northern mountains the most, with some places seeing a foot or more by the end of the weekend.

Pinpoint Weather: Snowfall totals through 11 p.m. on Dec. 3

Denver will have partly cloudy skies over the weekend with high temperatures in the middle to upper 40s. Winds will be brisk along the Front Range this weekend.

Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings will expire late Sunday in the northern mountains as the snow exits the region.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Dec. 1

The next workweek starts with mainly sunny skies and above-average highs in the upper 50s.

Denver should reach 60 degrees on Tuesday afternoon as the sunshine sticks around. The middle of the week looks very warm as highs top out in the middle 60s.