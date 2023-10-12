DENVER (KDVR) — Snow is falling in the high country on Thursday. Cloudy skies and cooler temperatures will stick around the Front Range as winds become breezy in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Cloudy, cooler, breezy, and mountain snow

Denver and the Front Range will see cloudy skies and below-average highs in the upper 50s for most of Thursday.

Light showers are possible after sunset and we might even see a few flakes in the city closer to midnight.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on Oct. 12

Snow will continue to fall in the high country with brisk winds. A winter weather advisory is in effect through 6 a.m. Friday. Four to 14 inches of snow accumulation and wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible.

Pinpoint Weather: Advisories on Oct. 12

Weather tonight: Staying breezy as precipitation exits

After an early shower, rain and snow will clear very quickly after midnight Thursday.

Denver could see some partial clearing into Friday morning, but the winds will be breezy. Winds will be at 15-25 mph out of the northwest and will bring in cool lows in the middle 30s.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on Oct. 12

Looking ahead: First freeze, then weekend warming

Friday will bring back more sunshine through the middle of the day, with a breezy wind during the afternoon. Highs are the coolest of the season on Friday, reaching the middle 50s.

Denver should expect to dip just below freezing Saturday morning, bringing the Front Range the first freeze of the season.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Oct. 12

Sunny skies are back for Saturday, just in time for the annular solar eclipse. Highs are below average in the upper 50s with slower winds.

Sunday is mild and back to more seasonal averages in the upper 60s and mostly sunny skies.

Monday has plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 60s. Low 70s are here on Tuesday with mainly sunny skies. A few clouds arrive Wednesday, with highs in the middle 60s.