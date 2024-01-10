DENVER (KDVR) — Even though the Front Range will see mainly sunny skies Wednesday, winds will be blustery out of the west at 15-25 mph with even stronger gusts in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: A windy Wednesday

After some morning clouds, Denver will see mostly sunny skies by Wednesday afternoon with below-average highs in the upper 30s.

Winds will be very breezy through most of the day with a westerly wind at 15-25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph. Light snow showers linger in the higher elevations throughout the day.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on Jan. 10 Pinpoint Weather: Wind gusts on Jan. 10

Weather tonight: Extra clouds

Winds will relax overnight Wednesday, and settle back down to 5-10 mph out of the southwest. Overnight lows are just below average in the middle teens with partly cloudy skies.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on Jan. 10

Looking ahead: Light snow and much colder temps

Thursday adds more clouds back into the forecast, but it will be much cooler with highs in the upper 20s.

Snow continues to fall in the mountains, with some afternoon and early evening snow showers in the Front Range, and less than an inch of snow accumulation in the metro area.

Sunshine builds back into the forecast on Friday afternoon with below-average highs in the middle 30s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Jan. 10

Clouds increase on Saturday morning with light snow showers in the metro and Front Range. Highs on Saturday will only be in the middle 20s.

Sunday is even cooler as highs struggle to get out of the lower teens. Snow will linger from the day before, but will slowly taper off into the second half of the day.

Monday is also cold with highs in the upper teens and morning snow showers. Skies clear later on Monday afternoon.

Tuesday bumps temperatures back into the upper 30s with abundant sunshine.