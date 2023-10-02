DENVER (KDVR) — Early sunshine allows for mild highs in the 80s on Monday before spotty showers and storms move in by the afternoon in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Scattered showers

Mostly sunny skies are over the Front Range on Monday, helping highs climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Winds will be breezy through the afternoon at 15-25 mph. The high country will see scattered showers all day, and the Front Range and Eastern Plains could see an afternoon or evening shower and storm.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on Oct. 2.

Weather tonight: Slow clearing

Clouds stick around through Monday night with partial clearing early Tuesday morning. Winds will slow a bit as lows stay in the upper 40s.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on Oct. 2.

Looking ahead: Much cooler and drier

Tuesday keeps some extra clouds in the area with the small chance for some scattered showers. Highs are cooler on Tuesday in the low 70s with a brisk wind.

Wednesday has more sunshine in the forecast with cool highs in the middle 60s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Oct. 2

Denver rounds out the workweek on Thursday and Friday with mostly sunny skies and below-average highs in the upper 60s.

We head into the weekend with plenty of sunshine and a slight bump in temperatures. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the middle to upper 70s with light winds.