DENVER (KDVR) — Blustery winds on Friday will make the sunshine and mid-30s feel much cooler. However, it will get even colder this weekend with wind chill warnings in effect until Tuesday morning in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Breezy and chilly

Denver and the Front Range will see mainly sunny skies on Friday with a few clouds later in the afternoon.

Highs will be in the middle 30s with winds at 15-25 mph, making it feel like 20 degrees at most.

Pinpoint Weather: Advisories on Jan. 12

Snow continues in the high country with a winter storm warning in effect until Saturday evening with 6-12 inches expected and up to 18 inches in the park range.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on Jan. 12

Weather tonight: Snow showers and getting colder

Snow moves into the Front Range by Friday evening and will continue overnight. Winds will still be brisk before midnight but slow into the early morning hours.

Lows dip into the negatives with negative teens for wind chills.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight lows on Jan. 12

Looking ahead: Bitter cold and more snow

Denver will be in three continuous Pinpoint Weather Alert Days with negative wind chill values for the entire holiday weekend.

A wind chill warning is in effect from midnight Friday night through 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Pinpoint Weather Alert Day weekend from Jan. 13-15

Snow showers linger in the mountains through Saturday, with some flakes falling in the Front Range through the morning hours. There could be 3-4 inches in the metro by midday Saturday, with cold highs in the upper single digits.

Sunday brings a bigger chance for snow in the mountains with late snow in the Front Range. The storm could add another inch or two in Denver, but the high country will get up to a foot through Monday morning.

Highs on Sunday will be about 10 degrees with negative wind chills.

Monday is also frigid with highs in the single digits, negative wind chills and the chance for some late snow showers in the metro area. That could add another inch, creating about 6 inches of accumulation by the end of the weekend.

Some snowfall totals in the high country could end up being close to 2 feet by the end of the weekend.

Pinpoint Weather: Snowfall totals by Jan. 15

Tuesday brings back sunny skies to the forecast as temperatures warm into the middle 30s. Denver is closer to seasonal averages on Wednesday with highs in the middle 40s and sunny skies.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Jan. 12

Denver will add some clouds for Thursday with slightly cooler highs in the low 40s.