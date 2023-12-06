DENVER (KDVR) — The warm and mild trend continues Wednesday and Thursday. You should have plenty of time to get outside and enjoy the warm weather before big changes arrive on Friday and Saturday in the Denver weather forecast.

A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Friday.

Weather today: Warm with sun

Sunny skies continue to dominate the area Wednesday as highs will be around 20 degrees above average for this time of the year.

Look for winds to come out of the southwest anywhere from 5-10 mph with gusts even stronger than that at up to 15 mph.

Pinpoint Weather: Advisories on Dec. 6

There is a high wind watch in effect for the foothills that starts Wednesday night. Sustained winds will be out of the west anywhere from 30-40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph at times.

Pinpoint Weather: Forecast highs on Dec. 6

Weather tonight: Mostly clear and cool

It will be a pretty quiet night in the metro area as low temperatures are dropping down into the middle to lower 30s.

There will be a few spots in the upper teens and lower 20s out towards the Eastern Plains. Remember that the foothills will be very breezy Wednesday night and through the day Thursday.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight lows on Dec. 6

Looking ahead: Turning cold with snow

After a week that featured above-average temperatures and plenty of sunshine, conditions will start to change on Friday thanks to a cold front.

Temperatures drop down into the upper 30s nearing 40 degrees on Friday as a system gets ready for snow along the Front Range. Friday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Greg Perez is forecasting the metro area will be receiving 1-4 inches of snowfall, much of which will come in the early afternoon on Friday.

That means the commute could get messy on your way back from work or school.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Dec. 6

Temperatures stay chilly on Saturday with highs only being in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Temperatures return closer to average on Sunday as the Pinpoint Weather team tracks another chance of light snow and chilly temperatures for mid-next week.