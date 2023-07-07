DENVER (KDVR) — Friday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for thunderstorms that will move across the Front Range.

Some storms could be strong to severe, bringing hail and wind, lightning and heavy rain in the Denver weather forecast.

Pinpoint Weather: Severe weather outlook on July 7.

Weather today: Afternoon storms

Friday will start with morning fog and partly sunny skies. This will be followed by an increasing chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Some of these storms could be strong to severe, especially east of Denver and into the plains.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on July 7.

Weather tonight: Storms ending

Thunderstorms will wrap up Friday night, and Denver will be left with a mainly cloudy sky.

Low temperatures will stay seasonal and fall to the mid-50s.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight temperatures on July 7.

Looking ahead: Drier and warmer

A drier and warmer pattern will move in on Sunday and last through the start of next week.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast in Denver on July 7.

Sunday will be sunny with a high in the mid-80s. High temperatures will climb to around 90 degrees Monday and last through Thursday.