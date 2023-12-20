DENVER (KDVR) — Morning clouds will begin to clear and help bring back sunny skies for the Front Range on Wednesday. Temperatures will stay above average in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Sunshine later in day

Cloudy skies will be across most of the state Wednesday with clearing along the Front Range and Eastern Plains in the afternoon.

Highs are still very mild, topping out in the upper 50s with light winds.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on Dec. 20

Weather tonight: More clouds

Clouds will build back in overnight as winds stay light. Wednesday’s lows will end up in the lower 30s, keeping Denver above average.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on Dec. 20

Looking ahead: Holiday snow chances

Clouds clear quickly on Thursday, allowing for sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s.

Friday looks great with abundant sunshine and comfortable highs in the upper 50s.

Clouds build back in on Saturday in Denver with highs in the lower 50s. Snow and rain showers push into the state’s southwestern corner and will push north through the day.

Denver could see some light sprinkles later in the day, but mostly overnight.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Dec. 20

Rain and snow move into the Front Range and Eastern Plains early Sunday morning and will linger through the day. Highs will be in the upper 30s with a brisk wind on Sunday.

The snow lingers in Denver into the morning hours of Christmas day with chilly highs in the middle 30s and cloudy skies.

Snowfall totals are still uncertain with a changing track of the system, and the Pinpoint Weather team expects melting since it has been so warm. Sunshine and seasonal highs in the low 40s are back for Tuesday.