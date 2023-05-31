DENVER (KDVR) — Increasing clouds throughout Wednesday afternoon won’t stop highs from reaching 80 degrees with shower and storm chances in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Storm chances linger

Denver and the Front Range will have extra clouds across the area for the first part of Wednesday, with highs topping out around the 80-degree mark.

Storms can form in the early afternoon along the foothills and will push out across the plains through the early evening.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on May 31.

Weather tonight: Extra clouds

Clouds stick around Wednesday night with mild lows in the low 50s.

Winds will be brisk through the first half of the night with showers exiting the state.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on May 31.

Looking ahead: More storms and mild weekend

Highs on Thursday will be closer to seasonal averages in the middle 70s with partly sunny skies. Storms are possible on Thursday afternoon with extra clouds.

Friday finishes off the workweek with cloudy skies and mild highs in the low 70s. Showers and storms are still in the forecast for Friday afternoon and evening.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on May 31.

Saturday and Sunday are cooler, but still mild as highs hover around the 70-degree mark. Clouds stick around with better chances for widespread showers and storms through both afternoons.

Monday starts off the next workweek with highs back in the middle 70s with afternoon storm chances.

More clouds for Tuesday with highs in the mid-70s and afternoon storms.