DENVER (KDVR) — Extra clouds will be over the Front Range Monday with chances for some afternoon showers in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Scattered showers

Partly to mainly cloudy skies will be over the metro area to start the day Monday with some afternoon clearing.

Spotty showers are possible during the second half of the day with below-average highs in the lower 70s.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on June 5.

Weather tonight: Clear skies

Skies will clear overnight with seasonal lows in the lower 50s and a light wind.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on June 5.

Looking ahead: More rain chances

We’ll see more of a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday afternoon with scattered showers. Temperatures will return to the middle 70s, but this is still a few degrees below average.

Wednesday has a better chance for some late-day storms with sunny skies.

Thursday has the best chance for showers and storms in the afternoon and evening with extra clouds.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on June 5.

Friday finishes off the workweek with highs in the mid-70s and a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the middle 70s start the weekend with afternoon storm chances.

The low 70s are back on Sunday with extra clouds and afternoon storms.