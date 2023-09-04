DENVER (KDVR) — With sunny skies, highs will be hot in the low 90s on Monday in the Denver weather forecast. It will be breezy by the afternoon with some early mountain storms.

Weather today: Sunny and breezy

As a cold front approaches the area, Colorado will see scattered showers with storms in the high country early Monday.

The Front Range will be mainly sunny with highs near 90 degrees and a breezy afternoon as the front passes through. The northeast corner of the state could see a late evening storm.

Weather tonight: Clear skies

Skies stay clear Monday night with slowing winds and seasonal lows in the middle 50s.

Looking ahead: Staying dry and warm

The cold front will give Denver some mild temperatures on Tuesday, only reaching the lower 80s with mostly sunny skies.

The metro continues to have plenty of sunshine on Wednesday afternoon as highs return to the upper 80s.

The above-average highs linger through the end of the week with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s Thursday and Friday.

The weekend has a small chance for a passing shower or storm as highs remain in the upper 80s.