DENVER (KDVR) — With plenty of sunshine along the Front Range, temperatures in the Denver weather forecast will top out in the low 90s Wednesday afternoon, helping to keep the summer heat around.

Weather today: Sunny and hot

Skies will be sunny over most of the state Wednesday, helping to warm temperatures across the Front Range and Eastern Plains.

Highs will reach the low 90s Wednesday, putting Denver almost 10 degrees above average. There will be some light winds throughout the day as well.

Aug. 30.

Weather tonight: Mild and clear

Skies stay clear overnight as a light breeze begins to pick up. With that southerly breeze, lows Wednesday night will only dip into the lower 60s.

Aug. 30.

Looking ahead: Small storm chances

The heat sticks around through the end of the week.

Mostly sunny skies will be around on Thursday with hot highs in the middle 90s.

Friday rounds out the workweek with plenty of sunshine and hot temperatures in the low 90s.

Aug. 30.

The holiday weekend begins with hot temperatures in the low 90s and partly cloudy skies. The weekend does have a small chance for a passing shower, but most of it will be in the high country.

A few extra clouds stick around on Sunday, with highs in the upper 80s.

Storm chances linger in the higher elevations on Monday. The beginning of the next workweek has highs in the middle 80s with partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday is back to seasonal averages in the lower 80s and mostly sunny skies.