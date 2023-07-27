DENVER (KDVR) — It’ll be another hot day in the 90s along the Front Range Thursday with late afternoon and early evening storms in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: More storms and heat

Mostly sunny skies will help high temperatures climb into the middle 90s Thursday.

Storm chances will arrive a little later in the day, closer to the early evening hours. Winds can also become breezy as those storms push through.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on July 27.

Weather tonight: Clearing skies, mild

Showers and clouds will clear overnight with slower winds. Low temperatures Thursday night will be just above average in the lower 60s and a few spots may even dip to the upper 50s.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on July 27.

Looking ahead: Increasing storm chances

Friday is another afternoon with hot highs in the middle 90s and storm chances.

Saturday has slightly better chances for some afternoon and evening storms. High temperatures over the weekend will make it into the lower 90s, keeping us a few degrees above average. Storm chances continue on Sunday afternoon too.

Pinpoint Weather: Weekend forecast on July 29-30

Monday starts the next workweek with seasonal highs near 90 degrees and afternoon storm chances.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast in Denver on July 27

Denver will dip into the upper 80s on Tuesday with better chances for soaking afternoon showers.

Rain and storm chances continue to increase on Wednesday with mild highs in the middle 80s.