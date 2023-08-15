DENVER (KDVR) — With abundant sunshine along the Front Range Tuesday, temperatures will climb back into the 90s in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: 90s return

Denver continues to have plenty of sunshine on Tuesday with the heat returning to the state.

Grab that sunscreen and stay hydrated, because highs top out in the low 90s with a light wind.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on Aug. 15.

Weather tonight: Mild and clear

Skies stay clear Tuesday night with light winds. Overnight lows are mild and just above average in the lower 60s.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on Aug. 15.

Looking ahead: 90s are here to stay

Abundant sunshine stays in the forecast through the middle of the week. High temperatures on Wednesday will climb into the middle 90s.

Thursday is just as hot as highs reach the low 90s with mostly sunny skies.

Friday finishes off the week with highs back in the middle 90s and the chance for a late-day storm.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Aug. 15 in Denver.

The weekend remains above average as highs stay in the lower 90s. Extra clouds and chances for storms are in the forecast on Saturday afternoon.

Sunday has more sunshine and showers in the high country. Monday is back to mostly sunny skies with above-average highs in the low 90s.