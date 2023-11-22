DENVER (KDVR) — There will be plenty of sunshine and comfy temperatures across the Front Range Wednesday before cold and snow push in for Black Friday.

With the freezing temperatures and snow on Friday, it will be a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Sunny and comfortable

With the abundant sunshine Wednesday, high temperatures will climb into the middle 60s with a few spots across the plains nearing 70 degrees.

Winds will stay light for most of the day.

Weather tonight: Clouds increase

Clouds will slowly increase overnight and into Thursday morning. Winds are light Wednesday night with lows dipping to the 30-degree mark.

Looking ahead: Cloudy Thanksgiving, cool and snowy Friday

Thanksgiving Day will be overcast for the entire state, with cooler highs in the low 40s for Denver.

Light snow could impact the foothills after sunset and closer to midnight along the Front Range.

The snow will be more consistent by early Friday and tapering off by the afternoon. Highs on Friday will only be in the upper 20s with a brisk wind.

Snow could linger overnight and into early Saturday morning. Snow totals can still change, but 2-5 inches is possible along the Front Range.

Some sunshine is possible Saturday afternoon with chilly highs in the low 30s and lighter winds.

Sunny skies are back for Sunday with highs in the upper 30s.

Monday kicks off the next workweek with plenty of sunshine and close to seasonal highs in the upper 40s. Tuesday is 50 degrees with sunny skies.