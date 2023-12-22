DENVER (KDVR) — Mainly sunny skies will still be across the Front Range Friday with above-average highs. Big changes and a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day arrive this weekend in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Sunny and comfy

With mainly sunny skies, Denver will see mild highs in the upper 50s with light winds.

Highs are above average on Friday with extra clouds in the mountains. Friday will also be the warmest day of the next seven.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on Dec. 22

Weather tonight: Clouds increase

Overnight lows are just above average in the low 30s with light winds. Clouds will increase Friday night as snow builds into the southwestern corner of the state.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on Dec. 22

Looking ahead: Rain and snow this weekend

Snow will impact the mountains south of Interstate 70 on Saturday with cloudy skies in Denver.

Highs on Saturday will be in the low 50s with light rain chances in the evening hours. That rain will swap over to snow by midnight along the Front Range and continue into early Sunday morning.

Snow tapers in the city by midday, but lingers into the foothills through the evening.

Snowfall totals in the city look to be about an inch, with 1-3 inches along the Palmer Divide and at the base of the foothills.

The foothills could pick up 3-8 inches with upwards of a foot on the top of some mountains. Model totals have trended lower in the past few days.

Pinpoint Weather 7- day forecast for Denver on Dec. 22

Christmas day will start with clouds, but Denver should see sunshine in the afternoon with just below-average highs in the upper 30s.

Tuesday is back to seasonal averages with highs in the middle 40s and partly sunny skies.

Denver will keep the clear conditions on Wednesday afternoon with sunny skies and highs in the upper 40s. Thursday brings back low 50s into the forecast with mainly sunny skies