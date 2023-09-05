DENVER (KDVR) — Tuesday looks great across the Front Range with plenty of sunshine and comfortable highs around the 80-degree mark in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Feeling comfy

Winds will be lighter by Tuesday afternoon with plenty of sunshine.

Even with sunny skies, highs will be below average around the 80-degree mark making it a great afternoon.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on Sept. 5.

Weather tonight: Staying clear

Skies stay clear Tuesday night with light winds and seasonal temperatures in the lower 50s.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on Sept. 5.

Looking ahead: Heating back up

The heat is back on Wednesday afternoon as highs climb into the upper 80s. Sunny skies and dry conditions stick around through the end of the week.

Temperatures are even warmer on Thursday, hitting the 90-degree mark. Temperatures will stay in the upper 80s on Friday afternoon with light winds.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Sept. 5.

Saturday is still warm with highs in the upper 80s and sunny skies.

Sunday is mild for the Broncos game with highs in the middle 80s and a few afternoon clouds. A late-day shower or storm is possible on Sunday.

Monday has a slightly better chance for some showers and storms with much cooler highs in the upper 70s.