DENVER (KDVR) — The metro and the Front Range will enjoy Wednesday’s sunshine as highs will be above average. Cooler temperatures and snow chances move in by the end of the week in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Sunny and comfy

Skies stay clear on Wednesday, meaning plenty of sunshine will be across most of the state.

Highs stay above average in the middle 50s with a light wind.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on Nov. 29

Weather tonight: Some extra clouds

A few clouds build in overnight as winds stay light. Low temperatures on Wednesday night will dip into the lower 20s, which is seasonal for this time of the year.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on Nov. 29

Looking ahead: Cooler with good mountain snow

Partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures in the upper 30s are here on Thursday, making it feel chilly.

Friday rounds out the workweek with the same chilly highs in the upper 30s and cloudy skies. Snow starts in the mountains on Friday morning and will linger through the weekend, with a flurry in the metro late Friday or on Sunday.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Nov. 29

Highs over the weekend will be closer to seasonal averages in the middle to upper 40s with partly cloudy skies.

Snow chances continue in the high country through Monday morning and, there could be some good accumulation.

Monday kicks off next week with a mix of sun, clouds and highs in the low 50s.

The temperatures continue to climb on Tuesday, making it to the middle 50s with more sunshine.