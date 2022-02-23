DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting scattered snow showers on Wednesday with cold highs in the single digits across the Front Range. Wednesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

There is the potential for another dusting or up to an inch of snow overnight into Thursday morning.

In the mountains, storm number two moves in Wednesday. Expect another 4-10 inches of snow accumulation across the Western Slope and Southern Mountains by noon on Thursday. Expect 3-6 inches of accumulation across Interstate 70, Summit County, and the Northern Mountains by noon Thursday.

After morning snow showers on Thursday in Denver, skies will start to clear by the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-teens.

Inches of total snow by noon Thursday

Inches of total snow by noon Thursday

Inches of total snow by noon Thursday

Friday looks sunny to partly sunny with highs in the 20s.

Saturday is our first chance to rise above freezing. By 12 p.m. Saturday, Denver’s temperatures will have stayed below freezing for roughly 120 hours.

It will be dry and sunny on Sunday with highs in the 50s.

Temperatures will continue to get warmer next week with highs reaching near 60 degrees.