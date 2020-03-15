Couple of warmer days before unsettled weather returns

We’re starting off our Sunday with a thick layer of clouds and patchy fog this morning. Expect fog to lift during the mid-mornings, with sunshine increasing by the afternoon hours across the state. Temperatures today will be warmer than Saturday, with highs back into the 50s across the Front Range, 40s in the high country.

We’ll keep a similar forecast around for Monday, as highs return to the low 60s. Expect a mixture of sun and clouds to get our work week started.

Our first sign of changes will move in by Monday night and into Tuesday morning, as scattered rain and snow showers will be possible. This chance of moisture is fairly low and will be very isolated with minor impacts.

Scattered rain showers will redevelop by the afternoon hours on Tuesday, St. Patrick’s Day. Highs will make it into the 50s throughout the metro area and Front Range. In the mountains, highs will range from the 30-40s, creating a rain and snow mix for the higher elevations.

Wednesday’s forecast will be very similar, with the low risk of some scattered rain and snow showers across the state. It will be the warmest day of the week, with highs soaring into the mid-60s in the Denver metro.

Thursday appears to be the wettest day of the week, with widespread showers possible. Highs will range in from the upper 40s and lower 50s, bringing the risk of both rain and snow showers to the state.

We’ll start to dry out a bit by Friday with only a lingering shower or two. It will be a cooler day, with highs only in the 40s. Expect more sunshine and 50s by Saturday.