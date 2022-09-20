DENVER (KDVR) — Denver hit the 90s Monday afternoon for the 66th time this year and today looks like it will be the 67th time.

The Pinpoint Weather Team said this should be the last 90-degree day of the year as a cold front moves in late tonight.

Changes start out west first with cloud cover increasing, temperatures cooling off, and gusty winds by late this evening.

The cold front will bring a big drop in temperatures with rain showers Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures will only hit the 60s on Wednesday and Thursday, with scattered rain showers on and off from late Tuesday night to Thursday night.

This storm system could bring over 2 inches of rain in western Colorado, with over half of an inch to parts of the Front Range.

Dry weather will return Friday and stay through the weekend. Temperatures will return to the 70s by Friday.