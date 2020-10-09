Cooling off with windy weekend ahead

DENVER (KDVR) — We are tracking a cold front expected to arrive over the weekend. On Saturday before the front arrives, it will be breezy with another round of warm temperatures in the 80s in Denver.

The cold front makes it to the mountains early on Sunday with rain and snow in the central and northern areas. Accumulation looks light with about 2″ possible and up high on the peaks. It will be colder and windy at times.

The cold front will slide across metro Denver in the afternoon. We will have passing clouds and some gusty wind. A brief light shower can not be ruled out, but most places will stay dry. Temperatures will be in the 70s.

Behind the cold front on Monday, we are expecting highs in the 60s with breezy and sunny conditions. It will be dry again next week with 70s for the middle of the week and cooler 60s again to end out the work week.