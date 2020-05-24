Cooler, thunderstorms to end the holiday weekend

Temperatures will be significantly cooler as we head through Sunday thanks to a passing cold front. Highs will stay in the 50-60s along the Front Range, 30-40s in the High Country. Expect periods of showers and thunderstorms through the day with a low risk of severe weather. Any storms that form will be capable of producing strong wind, frequent lightning and heavy rain.

For those in the High Country, especially over 8-9,000 feet, rain will likely transition to snow through the day. Rain and snow showers will continue across the state into Sunday evening, lingering early into the Monday morning hours.

Despite the gloomy and damp start to the day, the Memorial Day forecast looks to gradually clear through the day with highs in the mid-60s along the Front Range. In the mountains, snow and any rain showers look to clear by the evening, with 1-3″ of accumulation possible.

We’ll start to dry out for the remainder of the week, with sunshine expected Tuesday through Friday. As a result, temperatures will quickly warm back into the 70-80s to finish the month of May.