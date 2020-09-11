Cooler than average for the weekend; Could we reach 90 degrees next week?

DENVER (KDVR) — The very last part of this storm system is sliding out of Colorado into Wyoming. On the backside, snow showers are shrouding the higher peaks in the Central and Northern Mountains. It will be a drier afternoon.

In Denver, partly sunny skies and highs around 70 degrees. Mountain highs in the 40s, 50s, 60s. Windy on the Divide 20-50 mph.

The normal high right now in Denver is 81 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday feature sunshine and warmer 70s to near 80. High pressure builds in.

Fall Color continues to progress in all mountain zones. Peak colors occur September 16-30. But, some of the trees will quickly turn brown and drop their leaves this year.

Monday-Wednesday look even warmer with highs around 85 degrees and possibly close to 90 on Wednesday.

The next cold front hits Thursday-Friday.

10-Day Denver Temperature Forecast. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.