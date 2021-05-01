Cooler temps, storm chances Sunday afternoon

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will cool to the 60s on Sunday with afternoon and evening storm chances. Showers and storms will move into the Front Range after noon and will continue into Monday.

Some storms could turn severe. There is a marginal risk (green) in place on the Front Range and a slight risk (yellow) on the eastern plains. Hail and gusty winds will be the main threats.

Rain showers will continue overnight Sunday and throughout Monday. In the higher elevations south and west of Denver, rain will change over to snow. Accumulations of a few inches are possible.

Metro Denver will likely be too warm to see snow or snow accumulation. Monday’s highs will only make it into the 40s.

Warmer weather will move in Tuesday and Wednesday with a chance for isolated showers and storms.

Thursday and Friday will be dry with highs in the 70s.